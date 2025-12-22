Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..

DeployHub Automated Vulnerability Detection Platform: Continuous vulnerability detection platform for live production environments. built by DeployHub. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in production environments, SBOM generation and aggregation, CVE correlation with live deployed services..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.