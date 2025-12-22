Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. DeployHub Automated Vulnerability Detection Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DeployHub. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
DeployHub Automated Vulnerability Detection Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing polyglot deployments across multiple environments should use DeployHub Automated Vulnerability Detection Platform for its ability to map vulnerabilities directly to live running services rather than leaving findings orphaned in container registries or artifact repos. The platform's real-time CVE correlation with active endpoints and SBOM aggregation across environments means your team stops chasing inventory ghosts and starts knowing what's actually exposed. Skip this if you need pre-deployment scanning as your primary control; DeployHub assumes vulnerabilities will slip through to production and catches them there instead.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
Continuous vulnerability detection platform for live production environments
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs DeployHub Automated Vulnerability Detection Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
DeployHub Automated Vulnerability Detection Platform: Continuous vulnerability detection platform for live production environments. built by DeployHub. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in production environments, SBOM generation and aggregation, CVE correlation with live deployed services..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk differentiates with Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering. DeployHub Automated Vulnerability Detection Platform differentiates with Real-time vulnerability detection in production environments, SBOM generation and aggregation, CVE correlation with live deployed services.
Aikido License Risk is developed by Aikido Security. DeployHub Automated Vulnerability Detection Platform is developed by DeployHub. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido License Risk and DeployHub Automated Vulnerability Detection Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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