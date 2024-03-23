Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Dependencies is a free static application security testing tool. Kodem C.O.R.E. is a commercial static application security testing tool by Kodem. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Windows development teams troubleshooting DLL load failures will find Dependencies essential; it replaces the obsolete Dependency Walker with a modern interface that actually shows you why a binary won't load instead of leaving you guessing. With 11,263 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's proven reliable for the specific pain of resolving missing dependency chains on Windows. Skip this if you need automated supply chain risk scanning or vulnerability detection in your dependencies; Dependencies is a diagnostic tool for load-time issues, not a security scanner for known CVEs.
SMB and mid-market teams shipping containerized applications will get the most from Kodem C.O.R.E. because it actually correlates static findings with what's executing at runtime, eliminating the noise of unreachable vulnerabilities that waste remediation cycles. The function-level reachability analysis paired with eBPF-based monitoring means you catch what matters; vendors claim this but Kodem's dependency mapping across direct and transitive libraries makes the connection explicit. Skip this if your primary need is source code review without deployment context, or if you're standardizing on a single vendor for CSPM, container scanning, and SAST all in one product.
Dependencies is an open-source modern replacement for Dependency Walker that helps Windows developers analyze and troubleshoot DLL load dependency issues.
Unified engine correlating static & runtime analysis for app security
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Common questions about comparing Dependencies vs Kodem C.O.R.E. for your static application security testing needs.
Dependencies: Dependencies is an open-source modern replacement for Dependency Walker that helps Windows developers analyze and troubleshoot DLL load dependency issues..
Kodem C.O.R.E.: Unified engine correlating static & runtime analysis for app security. built by Kodem. Core capabilities include Static code analysis with rule-based and contextual parsing, Dependency mapping for direct and transitive dependencies, Function-level reachability analysis..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Dependencies is open-source with 11,263 GitHub stars. Kodem C.O.R.E. is developed by Kodem. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Dependencies and Kodem C.O.R.E. serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Binary Analysis, Dependency Scanning. Key differences: Dependencies is Free while Kodem C.O.R.E. is Commercial, Dependencies is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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