Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeHashed is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DeHashed. Searchlight Cyber Cerberus is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Searchlight Cyber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting ransomware actors and extortion threats will get the most from Searchlight Cyber Cerberus; its 15+ years of dark web history and ransomware-specific intelligence tracking let you map threat actor behavior and negotiation patterns before incidents land on your network. The combination of stealth Tor/I2P access, username pivoting, and AI-powered conversation summarization maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, giving you detection and analysis capabilities most threat intel platforms skip. Skip this if your priority is surface web monitoring or you need integration with existing SOAR workflows; Cerberus is built for deep, manual investigation by teams with dedicated threat intelligence staff.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
Cerberus: Searchlight Cyber's dark web investigation tool
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Common questions about comparing DeHashed vs Searchlight Cyber Cerberus for your digital risk protection needs.
DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..
Searchlight Cyber Cerberus: Cerberus: Searchlight Cyber's dark web investigation tool. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Comprehensive dark web database with 15+ years of historic data, Stealth Browser for anonymous Tor and I2P access, Ransomware intelligence tracking and insights..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeHashed differentiates with Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications. Searchlight Cyber Cerberus differentiates with Comprehensive dark web database with 15+ years of historic data, Stealth Browser for anonymous Tor and I2P access, Ransomware intelligence tracking and insights.
DeHashed is developed by DeHashed. Searchlight Cyber Cerberus is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeHashed and Searchlight Cyber Cerberus serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Investigation, Dark Web Monitoring, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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