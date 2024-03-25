DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..

Flare Threat Exposure Management: Threat exposure mgmt platform monitoring dark web, clear web for leaked creds. built by Flare. Core capabilities include Dark web and clear web monitoring across forums, marketplaces, blogs, and Telegram channels, Leaked credential and stealer log detection, Global search of archived dark web data..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.