AdverseMonitor: Dark web monitoring platform alerting orgs to threats on forums, leak sites & Telegram. built by AdverseMonitor. Core capabilities include Real-time dark web monitoring across forums, Telegram channels, and ransomware leak sites, Custom alert profiles based on domains, company names, executives, or keywords, Multi-channel alert delivery via email, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and PWA..

Flare Threat Exposure Management: Threat exposure mgmt platform monitoring dark web, clear web for leaked creds. built by Flare. Core capabilities include Dark web and clear web monitoring across forums, marketplaces, blogs, and Telegram channels, Leaked credential and stealer log detection, Global search of archived dark web data..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.