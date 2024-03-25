Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeHashed is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DeHashed. DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DigitalStakeout. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search
Security teams responsible for breach response and insider threat triage should use DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search to quickly verify whether your people or assets appear in active breach dumps across Tor, paste sites, and malware logs. The tool indexes 121 billion records and supports searches across email, domain, SSN, and crypto addresses, cutting investigation time from hours to minutes. Skip this if you need automated continuous monitoring; the XTI Monitor premium add-on handles that, but the core product is built for reactive search and incident response, not proactive surface-wide scanning.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
Search engine for investigating exposed data across surface, deep, and dark web
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing DeHashed vs DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search for your digital risk protection needs.
DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..
DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search: Search engine for investigating exposed data across surface, deep, and dark web. built by DigitalStakeout. Core capabilities include Search across surface, deep, and dark web breach sources, Support for multiple data type searches including email, domain, SSN, credit card, Bitcoin address, Access to 121+ billion indexed breach records..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeHashed differentiates with Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications. DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search differentiates with Search across surface, deep, and dark web breach sources, Support for multiple data type searches including email, domain, SSN, credit card, Bitcoin address, Access to 121+ billion indexed breach records.
DeHashed is developed by DeHashed. DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search is developed by DigitalStakeout. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeHashed and DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Data Breach, Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox