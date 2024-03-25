DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..

DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search: Search engine for investigating exposed data across surface, deep, and dark web. built by DigitalStakeout. Core capabilities include Search across surface, deep, and dark web breach sources, Support for multiple data type searches including email, domain, SSN, credit card, Bitcoin address, Access to 121+ billion indexed breach records..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.