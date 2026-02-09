Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeepTrust Security is a commercial deepfake detection tool by DeepTrust. ScamAI is a commercial deepfake detection tool by ScamAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending against deepfake-based social engineering and credential theft will get the most from DeepTrust Security, which detects synthetic voice and video in live calls before employees hand over access or money. The tool maps findings to regulatory frameworks and includes behavioral analysis that catches anomalies NIST DE.CM monitoring alone misses, covering the detection and analysis phases that most call-based attacks exploit. Skip this if your organization rarely handles sensitive conversations over video calls or if you need post-incident forensics; DeepTrust is built for real-time intervention, not historical reconstruction.
Teams defending against synthetic media in customer-facing channels,social engineering, fraud verification, content moderation,should start with ScamAI for its real-time detection across image, audio, and video without requiring forensic-grade analysis on every submission. The Eva-v1-Fast model processes standard uploads at scale while Active Liveness catches presentation attacks in live verification flows, covering both DE.CM continuous monitoring and DE.AE incident detection. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics or deep synthetic attribution; ScamAI prioritizes blocking fakes at intake, not investigating them after the fact.
Deepfake detection & behavioral analysis for voice/video calls
AI platform for real-time deepfake & synthetic media detection
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Common questions about comparing DeepTrust Security vs ScamAI for your deepfake detection needs.
DeepTrust Security: Deepfake detection & behavioral analysis for voice/video calls. built by DeepTrust. Core capabilities include Deepfake detection for voice and video calls, Behavioral analysis of live human-to-human communication, Real-time security interventions during calls..
ScamAI: AI platform for real-time deepfake & synthetic media detection. built by ScamAI. Core capabilities include Real-time deepfake and synthetic media detection, Image, audio, and video content analysis, Eva-v1-Fast model for standard detection..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeepTrust Security differentiates with Deepfake detection for voice and video calls, Behavioral analysis of live human-to-human communication, Real-time security interventions during calls. ScamAI differentiates with Real-time deepfake and synthetic media detection, Image, audio, and video content analysis, Eva-v1-Fast model for standard detection.
DeepTrust Security is developed by DeepTrust. ScamAI is developed by ScamAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeepTrust Security and ScamAI serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools, both cover Deepfake Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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