DeepTrust Security: Deepfake detection & behavioral analysis for voice/video calls. built by DeepTrust. Core capabilities include Deepfake detection for voice and video calls, Behavioral analysis of live human-to-human communication, Real-time security interventions during calls..

ScamAI: AI platform for real-time deepfake & synthetic media detection. built by ScamAI. Core capabilities include Real-time deepfake and synthetic media detection, Image, audio, and video content analysis, Eva-v1-Fast model for standard detection..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.