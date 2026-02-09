Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Contrails AI is a commercial deepfake detection tool by Contrails AI. ScamAI is a commercial deepfake detection tool by ScamAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams dealing with synthetic media threats across social platforms and user-generated content will get the most from Contrails AI because it detects deepfakes and harmful content simultaneously across video, audio, images, and text in one system, rather than forcing separate tools for each modality. SOC2 certification and bank-grade encryption confirm the infrastructure needed for regulated industries, and 24/7 automated monitoring with human-assisted labeling means you're not rebuilding detection logic from scratch. Skip this if you need mature incident response workflows or forensic analysis; Contrails AI prioritizes detection and classification over post-breach investigation, and a 10-person vendor means you're betting on smaller engineering depth than established competitors.
Teams defending against synthetic media in customer-facing channels,social engineering, fraud verification, content moderation,should start with ScamAI for its real-time detection across image, audio, and video without requiring forensic-grade analysis on every submission. The Eva-v1-Fast model processes standard uploads at scale while Active Liveness catches presentation attacks in live verification flows, covering both DE.CM continuous monitoring and DE.AE incident detection. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics or deep synthetic attribution; ScamAI prioritizes blocking fakes at intake, not investigating them after the fact.
AI-driven content moderation platform for detecting deepfakes and harmful content
AI platform for real-time deepfake & synthetic media detection
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Contrails AI vs ScamAI for your deepfake detection needs.
Contrails AI: AI-driven content moderation platform for detecting deepfakes and harmful content. built by Contrails AI. Core capabilities include Multi-modal detection across video, audio, images, and text, Deepfake detection, Harmful content classification and labeling..
ScamAI: AI platform for real-time deepfake & synthetic media detection. built by ScamAI. Core capabilities include Real-time deepfake and synthetic media detection, Image, audio, and video content analysis, Eva-v1-Fast model for standard detection..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Contrails AI differentiates with Multi-modal detection across video, audio, images, and text, Deepfake detection, Harmful content classification and labeling. ScamAI differentiates with Real-time deepfake and synthetic media detection, Image, audio, and video content analysis, Eva-v1-Fast model for standard detection.
Contrails AI is developed by Contrails AI. ScamAI is developed by ScamAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Contrails AI and ScamAI serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox