Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
authID Deepfake Protection is a commercial deepfake detection tool by authID. ScamAI is a commercial deepfake detection tool by ScamAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending against deepfake-driven account takeover will get the most from authID Deepfake Protection because it catches both presentation attacks (deepfakes shown to camera) and injection attacks (deepfakes fed through virtual cameras or network streams), not just one. The 99% detection rate with a 1-in-1-billion false match rate on biometric verification means you're stopping synthetic identities without burning out your support team on false positives. Skip this if your organization needs a general-purpose liveness solution for every authentication scenario; authID is purpose-built for high-friction identity verification where deepfake risk justifies the added friction.
Teams defending against synthetic media in customer-facing channels,social engineering, fraud verification, content moderation,should start with ScamAI for its real-time detection across image, audio, and video without requiring forensic-grade analysis on every submission. The Eva-v1-Fast model processes standard uploads at scale while Active Liveness catches presentation attacks in live verification flows, covering both DE.CM continuous monitoring and DE.AE incident detection. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics or deep synthetic attribution; ScamAI prioritizes blocking fakes at intake, not investigating them after the fact.
Biometric deepfake detection via liveness checks and injection attack prevention.
AI platform for real-time deepfake & synthetic media detection
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Common questions about comparing authID Deepfake Protection vs ScamAI for your deepfake detection needs.
authID Deepfake Protection: Biometric deepfake detection via liveness checks and injection attack prevention. built by authID. Core capabilities include Presentation attack detection (deepfake shown to camera), Injection attack detection (deepfake inserted into network or via virtual camera), Liveness detection to confirm live human presence..
ScamAI: AI platform for real-time deepfake & synthetic media detection. built by ScamAI. Core capabilities include Real-time deepfake and synthetic media detection, Image, audio, and video content analysis, Eva-v1-Fast model for standard detection..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
authID Deepfake Protection differentiates with Presentation attack detection (deepfake shown to camera), Injection attack detection (deepfake inserted into network or via virtual camera), Liveness detection to confirm live human presence. ScamAI differentiates with Real-time deepfake and synthetic media detection, Image, audio, and video content analysis, Eva-v1-Fast model for standard detection.
authID Deepfake Protection is developed by authID. ScamAI is developed by ScamAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
authID Deepfake Protection and ScamAI serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools, both cover Deepfake Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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