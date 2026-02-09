DeepTrust Security: Deepfake detection & behavioral analysis for voice/video calls. built by DeepTrust. Core capabilities include Deepfake detection for voice and video calls, Behavioral analysis of live human-to-human communication, Real-time security interventions during calls..

GetReal Security: Platform for detecting and defending against deepfakes and AI-driven deception. built by GetReal. Core capabilities include Real-time audio and video stream verification, Forensic analysis of image, audio, and video files, Deepfake awareness training programs..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.