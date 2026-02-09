Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeepTrust Security is a commercial deepfake detection tool by DeepTrust. GetReal Security is a commercial deepfake detection tool by GetReal. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending against deepfake-based social engineering and credential theft will get the most from DeepTrust Security, which detects synthetic voice and video in live calls before employees hand over access or money. The tool maps findings to regulatory frameworks and includes behavioral analysis that catches anomalies NIST DE.CM monitoring alone misses, covering the detection and analysis phases that most call-based attacks exploit. Skip this if your organization rarely handles sensitive conversations over video calls or if you need post-incident forensics; DeepTrust is built for real-time intervention, not historical reconstruction.
Security leaders protecting against AI-driven fraud and synthetic media attacks should choose GetReal Security for its combination of real-time stream verification and forensic analysis that catches deepfakes before they damage operations. The platform covers both detection and response across NIST DE.AE and RS.AN, with practical incident response assessments that move beyond detection into actual remediation. Skip this if your primary concern is credential stuffing or traditional account compromise; GetReal's strength lies in audio, video, and biometric spoofing, not password-based attacks.
Deepfake detection & behavioral analysis for voice/video calls
Platform for detecting and defending against deepfakes and AI-driven deception
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Common questions about comparing DeepTrust Security vs GetReal Security for your deepfake detection needs.
DeepTrust Security: Deepfake detection & behavioral analysis for voice/video calls. built by DeepTrust. Core capabilities include Deepfake detection for voice and video calls, Behavioral analysis of live human-to-human communication, Real-time security interventions during calls..
GetReal Security: Platform for detecting and defending against deepfakes and AI-driven deception. built by GetReal. Core capabilities include Real-time audio and video stream verification, Forensic analysis of image, audio, and video files, Deepfake awareness training programs..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeepTrust Security differentiates with Deepfake detection for voice and video calls, Behavioral analysis of live human-to-human communication, Real-time security interventions during calls. GetReal Security differentiates with Real-time audio and video stream verification, Forensic analysis of image, audio, and video files, Deepfake awareness training programs.
DeepTrust Security is developed by DeepTrust. GetReal Security is developed by GetReal. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeepTrust Security and GetReal Security serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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