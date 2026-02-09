Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Contrails AI is a commercial deepfake detection tool by Contrails AI. GetReal Security is a commercial deepfake detection tool by GetReal. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams dealing with synthetic media threats across social platforms and user-generated content will get the most from Contrails AI because it detects deepfakes and harmful content simultaneously across video, audio, images, and text in one system, rather than forcing separate tools for each modality. SOC2 certification and bank-grade encryption confirm the infrastructure needed for regulated industries, and 24/7 automated monitoring with human-assisted labeling means you're not rebuilding detection logic from scratch. Skip this if you need mature incident response workflows or forensic analysis; Contrails AI prioritizes detection and classification over post-breach investigation, and a 10-person vendor means you're betting on smaller engineering depth than established competitors.
Security leaders protecting against AI-driven fraud and synthetic media attacks should choose GetReal Security for its combination of real-time stream verification and forensic analysis that catches deepfakes before they damage operations. The platform covers both detection and response across NIST DE.AE and RS.AN, with practical incident response assessments that move beyond detection into actual remediation. Skip this if your primary concern is credential stuffing or traditional account compromise; GetReal's strength lies in audio, video, and biometric spoofing, not password-based attacks.
AI-driven content moderation platform for detecting deepfakes and harmful content
Platform for detecting and defending against deepfakes and AI-driven deception
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Common questions about comparing Contrails AI vs GetReal Security for your deepfake detection needs.
Contrails AI: AI-driven content moderation platform for detecting deepfakes and harmful content. built by Contrails AI. Core capabilities include Multi-modal detection across video, audio, images, and text, Deepfake detection, Harmful content classification and labeling..
GetReal Security: Platform for detecting and defending against deepfakes and AI-driven deception. built by GetReal. Core capabilities include Real-time audio and video stream verification, Forensic analysis of image, audio, and video files, Deepfake awareness training programs..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Contrails AI differentiates with Multi-modal detection across video, audio, images, and text, Deepfake detection, Harmful content classification and labeling. GetReal Security differentiates with Real-time audio and video stream verification, Forensic analysis of image, audio, and video files, Deepfake awareness training programs.
Contrails AI is developed by Contrails AI. GetReal Security is developed by GetReal. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Contrails AI and GetReal Security serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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