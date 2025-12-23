DeepSource SCA: SCA platform with reachability analysis, AI-powered fixes, and license compliance. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis with code context, Autofix AI for automated vulnerability remediation, Baseline PR gates for blocking vulnerable code..

Snyk Open Source: SCA tool that finds, prioritizes, and fixes open source vulnerabilities. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Software composition analysis for open source dependencies and transitive dependencies, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Score with reachability, exploit maturity, EPSS/CVSS evaluation, Automated vulnerability fixes via one-click pull requests with upgrades and patches..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.