Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. DeepSource SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DeepSource. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Composition Analysis
Development teams shipping code fast need Aikido Software Composition Analysis because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by orders of magnitude, letting you fix what actually matters instead of drowning in noise. The tool catches silently patched vulnerabilities and malware in npm packages that standard SCA misses, and automated pull request remediation means your engineers spend minutes on fixes, not hours on triage. Skip this if your organization needs CSPM or infrastructure scanning; Aikido stays disciplined in the SCA lane and doesn't pretend to do everything.
SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware
SCA platform with reachability analysis, AI-powered fixes, and license compliance
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Composition Analysis vs DeepSource SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests..
DeepSource SCA: SCA platform with reachability analysis, AI-powered fixes, and license compliance. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis with code context, Autofix AI for automated vulnerability remediation, Baseline PR gates for blocking vulnerable code..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests. DeepSource SCA differentiates with Reachability analysis with code context, Autofix AI for automated vulnerability remediation, Baseline PR gates for blocking vulnerable code.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis is developed by Aikido Security. DeepSource SCA is developed by DeepSource. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, GitLab Self-Managed. DeepSource SCA integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis and DeepSource SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Dependency Scanning, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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