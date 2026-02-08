AI Risk & Compliance Management is a commercial ai governance tool by Singulr AI. FireTail AI Governance is a commercial ai governance tool by FireTail. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling, undocumented AI deployments will get the most from Singulr AI's AI Risk & Compliance Management platform because it actually finds shadow AI that your inventory says doesn't exist, then enforces policy on it before it becomes a breach vector. The agentless discovery combined with continuous red teaming covers the full NIST arc from asset identification through monitoring, and the pre-built regulatory templates handle GDPR, HIPAA, and EU AI Act at deployment speed. Skip this if your AI footprint is small and centralized or if you need deep integration with existing ML Ops pipelines; Singulr assumes you've lost visibility first.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams that need visibility into unmanaged AI model sprawl should start with FireTail AI Governance, since shadow AI discovery and policy enforcement are where most organizations fail first. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions across governance and monitoring, with particular strength in GV.PO policy enforcement and DE.CM continuous monitoring of prompt-level activity. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 200 employees or hasn't yet mapped which business units are actually using LLMs; FireTail's value compounds only once you have governance maturity to baseline against.
AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement
Centralized AI governance platform for monitoring and enforcing AI usage policies.
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Common questions about comparing AI Risk & Compliance Management vs FireTail AI Governance for your ai governance needs.
AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..
FireTail AI Governance: Centralized AI governance platform for monitoring and enforcing AI usage policies. built by FireTail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized visibility into all AI model interactions across the organization, AI usage policy definition and enforcement, Real-time monitoring of prompts, responses, metadata, and user identity..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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