DeepKeep LLM: End-to-end LLM security platform protecting against attacks and data leakage. built by DeepKeep. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Protection against prompt injection and adversarial manipulation, Hallucination detection using hierarchical data sources, Data leakage prevention for sensitive data and PII..

Dynamo AI DynamoGuard: Real-time AI guardrails platform for detecting misuse, hallucinations & attacks. built by Dynamo AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Natural language to policy translation for custom guardrails, Real-time hallucination detection, Jailbreak and prompt injection attack prevention..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.