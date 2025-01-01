Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Gateway™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AI Security Gateway. Dynamo AI DynamoGuard is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Dynamo AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams deploying large language models in production need DynamoGuard if hallucinations and prompt injection attacks are blocking their AI rollout; the platform's real-time detection across both input and output layers stops misuse before it reaches users. The natural language to policy translation cuts guardrail setup time from weeks to days, and on-device edge deployment means you're not shipping every LLM interaction to a cloud vendor. Skip this if you're looking for a broader AI risk platform that handles model drift, data poisoning, or training-time attacks; DynamoGuard is purpose-built for runtime defense.
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Real-time AI guardrails platform for detecting misuse, hallucinations & attacks
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Gateway™ vs Dynamo AI DynamoGuard for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..
Dynamo AI DynamoGuard: Real-time AI guardrails platform for detecting misuse, hallucinations & attacks. built by Dynamo AI. Core capabilities include Natural language to policy translation for custom guardrails, Real-time hallucination detection, Jailbreak and prompt injection attack prevention..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Gateway™ differentiates with 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking. Dynamo AI DynamoGuard differentiates with Natural language to policy translation for custom guardrails, Real-time hallucination detection, Jailbreak and prompt injection attack prevention.
AI Security Gateway™ is developed by AI Security Gateway founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Dynamo AI DynamoGuard is developed by Dynamo AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Gateway™ and Dynamo AI DynamoGuard serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools, both cover PII. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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