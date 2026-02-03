Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeepKeep for AI Agents is a commercial ai threat detection tool by DeepKeep. Witness Observe is a commercial ai threat detection tool by WitnessAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams deploying autonomous AI agents need DeepKeep for AI Agents because it's the only platform that enforces real-time policy on agent behavior before damage happens, not after logs are analyzed. The tool covers all five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset inventory through incident prevention, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis of MCP server interactions that other security stacks simply ignore. Skip this if your agents are isolated in sandbox environments or you're still in pilot phase; DeepKeep assumes agents are already in production making decisions that affect your systems and data.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing shadow AI and uncontrolled agent deployment will get immediate value from Witness Observe's network-level discovery, which catches AI applications without requiring endpoint agents across your environment. The platform detects over 4,000 known AI apps and captures real-time conversation data for analysis, giving you asset visibility and continuous monitoring that map directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet identified where AI is actually running; Witness Observe is built for teams past the discovery phase who need runtime protection and policy enforcement.
Security platform for monitoring and controlling AI agent activity
Enterprise AI security platform for visibility and control of AI usage
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Common questions about comparing DeepKeep for AI Agents vs Witness Observe for your ai threat detection needs.
DeepKeep for AI Agents: Security platform for monitoring and controlling AI agent activity. built by DeepKeep. Core capabilities include AI agent activity monitoring and evaluation, MCP server usage enforcement and control, Agent behavior visibility and tracking..
Witness Observe: Enterprise AI security platform for visibility and control of AI usage. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include Network-level AI application and agent discovery without endpoint clients, Real-time AI conversation capture and analysis, Intent-based classification using machine learning models..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeepKeep for AI Agents differentiates with AI agent activity monitoring and evaluation, MCP server usage enforcement and control, Agent behavior visibility and tracking. Witness Observe differentiates with Network-level AI application and agent discovery without endpoint clients, Real-time AI conversation capture and analysis, Intent-based classification using machine learning models.
DeepKeep for AI Agents is developed by DeepKeep. Witness Observe is developed by WitnessAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeepKeep for AI Agents and Witness Observe serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools, both cover Visibility, Policy. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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