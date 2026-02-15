Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Monitoring is a commercial agentic ai security tool by NeuralTrust. Witness Observe is a commercial ai spm tool by WitnessAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying large language model applications need Agent Monitoring because it's the only platform that gives you real-time visibility into what your AI agents are actually doing at execution time, not just what they were supposed to do. NeuralTrust maps to four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detect and respond, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis through live trace correlation. Skip this if your AI workloads are still experimental or confined to a single application; the value compounds once you're managing agents across multiple LLMs and cloud platforms at scale.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing shadow AI and uncontrolled agent deployment will get immediate value from Witness Observe's network-level discovery, which catches AI applications without requiring endpoint agents across your environment. The platform detects over 4,000 known AI apps and captures real-time conversation data for analysis, giving you asset visibility and continuous monitoring that map directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet identified where AI is actually running; Witness Observe is built for teams past the discovery phase who need runtime protection and policy enforcement.
AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts
Enterprise AI security platform for visibility and control of AI usage
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Common questions about comparing Agent Monitoring vs Witness Observe for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..
Witness Observe: Enterprise AI security platform for visibility and control of AI usage. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include Network-level AI application and agent discovery without endpoint clients, Real-time AI conversation capture and analysis, Intent-based classification using machine learning models..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Monitoring differentiates with Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors. Witness Observe differentiates with Network-level AI application and agent discovery without endpoint clients, Real-time AI conversation capture and analysis, Intent-based classification using machine learning models.
Agent Monitoring is developed by NeuralTrust. Witness Observe is developed by WitnessAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Monitoring and Witness Observe serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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