DeepKeep for AI Agents: Security platform for monitoring and controlling AI agent activity. built by DeepKeep. Core capabilities include AI agent activity monitoring and evaluation, MCP server usage enforcement and control, Agent behavior visibility and tracking..

DTEX AI Security: AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include Shadow AI visibility and detection, GenAI prompt monitoring and capture, AI agent identification and distinction from human actions..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.