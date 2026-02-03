Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeepKeep for AI Agents is a commercial ai threat detection tool by DeepKeep. DTEX AI Security is a commercial ai threat detection tool by DTEX Systems. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams deploying autonomous AI agents need DeepKeep for AI Agents because it's the only platform that enforces real-time policy on agent behavior before damage happens, not after logs are analyzed. The tool covers all five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset inventory through incident prevention, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis of MCP server interactions that other security stacks simply ignore. Skip this if your agents are isolated in sandbox environments or you're still in pilot phase; DeepKeep assumes agents are already in production making decisions that affect your systems and data.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI deployments need DTEX AI Security to stop data leaks before they happen; it's the only tool that actually monitors what your employees are feeding to ChatGPT and Claude, then blocks the risky stuff in real time. The platform covers both asset discovery and continuous monitoring across your GenAI stack with integrations to Microsoft, CrowdStrike, and Splunk already in place, so you're not bolting on another orphaned tool. Skip this if you're looking for a preventative approach to GenAI governance before adoption happens; DTEX assumes shadow AI already exists and you need to detect it.
Security platform for monitoring and controlling AI agent activity
AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks
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Common questions about comparing DeepKeep for AI Agents vs DTEX AI Security for your ai threat detection needs.
DeepKeep for AI Agents: Security platform for monitoring and controlling AI agent activity. built by DeepKeep. Core capabilities include AI agent activity monitoring and evaluation, MCP server usage enforcement and control, Agent behavior visibility and tracking..
DTEX AI Security: AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include Shadow AI visibility and detection, GenAI prompt monitoring and capture, AI agent identification and distinction from human actions..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeepKeep for AI Agents differentiates with AI agent activity monitoring and evaluation, MCP server usage enforcement and control, Agent behavior visibility and tracking. DTEX AI Security differentiates with Shadow AI visibility and detection, GenAI prompt monitoring and capture, AI agent identification and distinction from human actions.
DeepKeep for AI Agents is developed by DeepKeep. DTEX AI Security is developed by DTEX Systems. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeepKeep for AI Agents and DTEX AI Security serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools, both cover Visibility, Policy. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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