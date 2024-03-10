DBeaver is a free database security tool. Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption is a commercial database security tool by enclaive. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Database administrators and security teams managing multiple database platforms will find DBeaver's value in its zero-cost entry point and native support for 20+ database engines without vendor lock-in. The 49,000-plus GitHub stars reflect genuine adoption by teams who need to audit schemas, execute queries, and inspect permissions across Postgres, MySQL, Oracle, and SQL Server without licensing friction. Skip this if your team requires centralized access controls, encryption key management, or compliance reporting; DBeaver is a client tool, not a secrets vault or audit platform.
Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption
Organizations handling regulated customer data on shared cloud infrastructure should adopt Enclaive Managed Databases for the only encryption layer that actually prevents their cloud provider from accessing live query results. The combination of hardware-accelerated in-use encryption across PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and MariaDB, paired with HIPAA and PCI DSS compliance automation, eliminates the operational burden of key rotation that kills most encryption-first database deployments. Skip this if you need a multi-database platform covering non-relational stores beyond MongoDB or if your team lacks the cryptographic expertise to manage key lifecycle; the simplified key management here still assumes security familiarity.
Free multi-platform database tool with support for various databases and rich features.
Managed DB hosting with encryption at rest, in transit, and in use.
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Common questions about comparing DBeaver vs Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption for your database security needs.
DBeaver: Free multi-platform database tool with support for various databases and rich features..
Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption: Managed DB hosting with encryption at rest, in transit, and in use. built by enclaive. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include 3D Encryption: data encrypted at rest, in transit, and in use simultaneously, Hardware-accelerated encryption to maintain performance during active data processing, Data concealment from infrastructure/service provider at all times..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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