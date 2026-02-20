Baffle Advanced Data Protection is a commercial database security tool by Baffle. Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption is a commercial database security tool by enclaive. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Baffle Advanced Data Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting sensitive data in AWS Lambda and cloud databases will get the most from Baffle Advanced Data Protection because it encrypts and tokenizes data without requiring application code changes, a genuine operational advantage when you're retrofitting security into existing infrastructure. The platform covers both NIST PR.DS (data security) and ID.AM (asset management) functions, and its field-level encryption paired with format-preserving encryption means your data stays usable for analytics while staying protected. Skip this if you need RBAC enforcement as your primary control; Baffle assumes your database access layer already handles that gatekeeping.
Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption
Organizations handling regulated customer data on shared cloud infrastructure should adopt Enclaive Managed Databases for the only encryption layer that actually prevents their cloud provider from accessing live query results. The combination of hardware-accelerated in-use encryption across PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and MariaDB, paired with HIPAA and PCI DSS compliance automation, eliminates the operational burden of key rotation that kills most encryption-first database deployments. Skip this if you need a multi-database platform covering non-relational stores beyond MongoDB or if your team lacks the cryptographic expertise to manage key lifecycle; the simplified key management here still assumes security familiarity.
Transparent data protection platform with encryption & tokenization for cloud envs.
Managed DB hosting with encryption at rest, in transit, and in use.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Baffle Advanced Data Protection vs Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption for your database security needs.
Baffle Advanced Data Protection: Transparent data protection platform with encryption & tokenization for cloud envs. built by Baffle. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Tokenization of sensitive data, Format-Preserving Encryption (FPE), AES-256 database and file encryption..
Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption: Managed DB hosting with encryption at rest, in transit, and in use. built by enclaive. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include 3D Encryption: data encrypted at rest, in transit, and in use simultaneously, Hardware-accelerated encryption to maintain performance during active data processing, Data concealment from infrastructure/service provider at all times..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox