Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by DBAPP Security. MONITORAPP AIWAF is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by MONITORAPP. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting distributed web applications across multiple regions will find DAS Web Application Firewall's machine learning-based threat detection and transparent proxy deployment modes solve the real problem: stopping OWASP Top 10 attacks without forcing application redesigns. The dual-protocol support (IPv4 and IPv6) plus centralized management across deployments means you're not managing separate WAF instances per region. Skip this if your primary concern is API-specific threats rather than traditional web application attacks, or if you need deep behavioral analytics on legitimate traffic; DAS prioritizes blocking over forensic instrumentation.
SMB and mid-market teams protecting APIs across hybrid environments should prioritize MONITORAPP AIWAF for its machine learning-based threat detection that catches polymorphic attacks traditional signatures miss. The tool handles multi-segment and asynchronous traffic processing natively, a rare strength when you're stitching together on-premises and cloud deployments. Skip this if you need deep forensics and attack replay; MONITORAPP excels at detection and blocking in DE.CM but offers limited visibility into the PR.IR resilience layer where you'd diagnose why an attack succeeded.
WAF protecting websites and web apps from OWASP Top 10 and zero-day attacks
WAAP solution protecting web apps and APIs from threats across environments
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Common questions about comparing DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall vs MONITORAPP AIWAF for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall: WAF protecting websites and web apps from OWASP Top 10 and zero-day attacks. built by DBAPP Security. Core capabilities include Protection against OWASP Top 10 threats including SQL injection and XSS, Machine learning-based threat detection, Zero-day attack protection using intelligent semantic analysis..
MONITORAPP AIWAF: WAAP solution protecting web apps and APIs from threats across environments. built by MONITORAPP. Core capabilities include SQL Injection detection and blocking, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) protection, API threat detection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in machine learning-based threat detection. DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall differentiates with Protection against OWASP Top 10 threats including SQL injection and XSS, Zero-day attack protection using intelligent semantic analysis, Multiple deployment modes including transparent proxy and reverse proxy. MONITORAPP AIWAF differentiates with SQL Injection detection and blocking, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) protection, API threat detection.
DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall is developed by DBAPP Security. MONITORAPP AIWAF is developed by MONITORAPP. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall and MONITORAPP AIWAF serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover SQL Injection, WAF, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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