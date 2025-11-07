DBAppSecurity DAS Web Application Firewall: WAF protecting websites and web apps from OWASP Top 10 and zero-day attacks. built by DBAPP Security. Core capabilities include Protection against OWASP Top 10 threats including SQL injection and XSS, Machine learning-based threat detection, Zero-day attack protection using intelligent semantic analysis..

MONITORAPP AIWAF: WAAP solution protecting web apps and APIs from threats across environments. built by MONITORAPP. Core capabilities include SQL Injection detection and blocking, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) protection, API threat detection..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.