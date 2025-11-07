DBApp Security DAS-DBAuditor is a commercial database security tool by DBAPP Security. Certera SSL Tools is a free database security tool by Certera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing on-premises databases need DAS-DBAuditor for its ability to link SQL statements directly to actual executors and handle high-velocity environments without performance degradation, a gap most database audit tools fail at. The system ingests 130,000 logs per second and covers SOX and Level Protection compliance reporting out of the box, making it immediately useful in regulated shops. Skip this if your databases are entirely cloud-hosted or you need forensic playback tied to identity and access management; DAS-DBAuditor excels at monitoring and alerting but prioritizes detection over the recovery workflows that follow an incident.
Security ops teams that need to quickly validate SSL certificate configurations without spinning up paid infrastructure will get immediate value from Certera SSL Tools; the free CSR generation and certificate conversion utilities eliminate the friction of manual OpenSSL commands across teams. The toolset covers the core operations,decode, convert, validate,that catch misconfigurations before they hit production, which matters most during rapid deployments or incident response. Skip this if your organization needs automated certificate lifecycle management or centralized inventory tracking; Certera is a utility belt, not a certificate management platform.
Database audit system for real-time monitoring and compliance reporting
Free SSL tools to generate and decode CSRs, convert cert files, and check installs
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Common questions about comparing DBApp Security DAS-DBAuditor vs Certera SSL Tools for your database security needs.
DBApp Security DAS-DBAuditor: Database audit system for real-time monitoring and compliance reporting. built by DBAPP Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time database network activity recording, Detailed operation auditing, Compliance report generation for SOX and Level Protection standards..
Certera SSL Tools: Free SSL tools to generate and decode CSRs, convert cert files, and check installs. built by Certera. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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