Daxa.ai Proxima: AI data gateway securing LLM interactions by monitoring and redacting sensitive data. built by Daxa.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of AI prompt and response data flows, Detection and redaction of PII and sensitive data, Policy enforcement for AI tool usage..

DeepKeep LLM: End-to-end LLM security platform protecting against attacks and data leakage. built by DeepKeep. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Protection against prompt injection and adversarial manipulation, Hallucination detection using hierarchical data sources, Data leakage prevention for sensitive data and PII..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.