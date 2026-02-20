Daxa.ai Proxima is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Daxa.ai. DeepKeep LLM is a commercial llm guardrails tool by DeepKeep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams deploying multiple LLMs internally will find Daxa.ai Proxima valuable for preventing accidental data leakage into AI models, which most orgs still handle through policy alone. It covers the full data flow,prompt and response monitoring with real-time PII redaction,and maintains audit trails that satisfy GV.PO and DE.CM requirements without requiring model retraining or API changes. Skip this if your LLM use is limited to a single, heavily vetted vendor tool or if you need detection capabilities that extend beyond the data gateway layer into model behavior itself.
Teams deploying LLMs into production at scale need DeepKeep LLM because it catches prompt injection and data leakage simultaneously, which matters when a single misconfigured model can expose customer PII to attackers in seconds. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 Detect and Protect functions and supports vision and multimodal models alongside text LLMs, addressing the messy reality of modern AI stacks. Skip this if your LLM use case is narrow and internal; DeepKeep's value compounds with deployment complexity.
AI data gateway securing LLM interactions by monitoring and redacting sensitive data.
End-to-end LLM security platform protecting against attacks and data leakage
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Common questions about comparing Daxa.ai Proxima vs DeepKeep LLM for your llm guardrails needs.
Daxa.ai Proxima: AI data gateway securing LLM interactions by monitoring and redacting sensitive data. built by Daxa.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of AI prompt and response data flows, Detection and redaction of PII and sensitive data, Policy enforcement for AI tool usage..
DeepKeep LLM: End-to-end LLM security platform protecting against attacks and data leakage. built by DeepKeep. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Protection against prompt injection and adversarial manipulation, Hallucination detection using hierarchical data sources, Data leakage prevention for sensitive data and PII..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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