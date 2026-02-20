Daxa Pebblo (HPE Secure AI Factory): Shift-left AI data security gateway blocking sensitive data before LLM ingestion. built by Daxa.ai. Core capabilities include MCP-native security: validates permissions and sanitizes payloads at the protocol level before reaching AI assistants, Agent behavior controls: policy-based guardrails to prevent unsafe autonomous agent actions, Real-time Data Loss Prevention: blocks secrets, credentials, and proprietary code from leaving the environment..

Daxa.ai Pebblo: Dual-layer AI security platform for RAG chatbots covering model and retrieval. built by Daxa.ai. Core capabilities include Policy-based AI model routing by user or group to approved models, Real-time sensitive data redaction before prompts reach the model (Safe Infer), Model completion validation for appropriateness and compliance..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.