Daxa Pebblo (HPE Secure AI Factory): Shift-left AI data security gateway blocking sensitive data before LLM ingestion. built by Daxa.ai. Core capabilities include MCP-native security: validates permissions and sanitizes payloads at the protocol level before reaching AI assistants, Agent behavior controls: policy-based guardrails to prevent unsafe autonomous agent actions, Real-time Data Loss Prevention: blocks secrets, credentials, and proprietary code from leaving the environment..

Hardshell: AI security platform protecting training data from poisoning and leakage. built by Hardshell. Core capabilities include Data poisoning detection and mitigation, Membership inference risk reduction, Model leakage prevention..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.