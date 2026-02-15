AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..

Hardshell: AI security platform protecting training data from poisoning and leakage. built by Hardshell. Core capabilities include Data poisoning detection and mitigation, Membership inference risk reduction, Model leakage prevention..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.