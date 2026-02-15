Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Gateway is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. Hardshell is a commercial ai data poisoning protection tool by Hardshell. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams standardizing on multiple LLM providers should use AI Gateway to stop paying for redundant API calls and enforce access controls at the model consumption layer. The semantic caching and smart routing cut token spend measurably, while the granular rate limiting and consumer group-based RBAC address the access control gaps that emerge when developers bypass your approved models. Skip this if your organization runs a single LLM internally or has already baked governance into your application layer; AI Gateway solves the hub problem, not the spoke problem.
Enterprise security teams defending AI systems against training data poisoning need Hardshell because it's one of the few tools that actually stops attacks at the data layer rather than trying to patch compromised models after the fact. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 areas tied to data supply chain risk, with particular strength in PR.DS data security and ID.RA risk assessment for AI workloads. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet operationalized AI training at scale or treats model security as an afterthought to deployment hardening; Hardshell assumes you're already thinking about data integrity as a foundational control.
Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring
AI security platform protecting training data from poisoning and leakage
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AI Gateway vs Hardshell for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..
Hardshell: AI security platform protecting training data from poisoning and leakage. built by Hardshell. Core capabilities include Data poisoning detection and mitigation, Membership inference risk reduction, Model leakage prevention..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Gateway differentiates with Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms. Hardshell differentiates with Data poisoning detection and mitigation, Membership inference risk reduction, Model leakage prevention.
AI Gateway is developed by NeuralTrust. Hardshell is developed by Hardshell. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Gateway and Hardshell serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox