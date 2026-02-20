DataSunrise Database Security: DB security platform with monitoring, masking, firewall & compliance. built by DataSunrise. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring & Audit with granular reporting, Database Firewall with real-time threat detection and SQL injection prevention, Dynamic and Static Data Masking with role-based and location-aware policies..

Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption: Managed DB hosting with encryption at rest, in transit, and in use. built by enclaive. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include 3D Encryption: data encrypted at rest, in transit, and in use simultaneously, Hardware-accelerated encryption to maintain performance during active data processing, Data concealment from infrastructure/service provider at all times..

Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.