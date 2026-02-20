DataSunrise Database Security is a commercial database security tool by DataSunrise. Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption is a commercial database security tool by enclaive. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive data across cloud and on-premises databases should start with DataSunrise Database Security, particularly if SQL injection and insider threats are your highest database risks; its combination of real-time firewall blocking, granular activity monitoring, and dynamic masking handles the attack surface most tools leave open. The platform covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including both prevention and detection, and deploys non-intrusively via proxy, meaning you won't need database restarts or extensive schema changes. Skip this if your priority is vulnerability management over active threat prevention; DataSunrise prioritizes blocking bad queries and masking exposed data rather than scanning for misconfigurations.
Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption
Organizations handling regulated customer data on shared cloud infrastructure should adopt Enclaive Managed Databases for the only encryption layer that actually prevents their cloud provider from accessing live query results. The combination of hardware-accelerated in-use encryption across PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and MariaDB, paired with HIPAA and PCI DSS compliance automation, eliminates the operational burden of key rotation that kills most encryption-first database deployments. Skip this if you need a multi-database platform covering non-relational stores beyond MongoDB or if your team lacks the cryptographic expertise to manage key lifecycle; the simplified key management here still assumes security familiarity.
DB security platform with monitoring, masking, firewall & compliance.
Managed DB hosting with encryption at rest, in transit, and in use.
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Common questions about comparing DataSunrise Database Security vs Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption for your database security needs.
DataSunrise Database Security: DB security platform with monitoring, masking, firewall & compliance. built by DataSunrise. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring & Audit with granular reporting, Database Firewall with real-time threat detection and SQL injection prevention, Dynamic and Static Data Masking with role-based and location-aware policies..
Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption: Managed DB hosting with encryption at rest, in transit, and in use. built by enclaive. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include 3D Encryption: data encrypted at rest, in transit, and in use simultaneously, Hardware-accelerated encryption to maintain performance during active data processing, Data concealment from infrastructure/service provider at all times..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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