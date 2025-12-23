Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Datadog IaC Security is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Datadog. Vulneri CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Vulneri. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DevOps and platform engineering teams already paying for Datadog's observability platform should adopt Datadog IaC Security to catch misconfigurations before they reach production; the pre-deployment scanning integrates directly into your CI/CD pipeline without another vendor relationship. Its coverage of PR.PS and ID.RA functions means you're addressing both infrastructure hardening and risk visibility at code time, which is where the remediation cost is lowest. Skip this if your organization uses Terraform or CloudFormation primarily as deployment artifacts after manual approval workflows; the tool's value hinges on shifting left into active development cycles.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure without dedicated cloud security headcount should start with Vulneri CSPM; the agentless API model means zero deployment friction across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI simultaneously. Coverage of 2,800+ rules plus 250+ compliance frameworks out of the box handles both security posture and audit fatigue in parallel. The attack path analysis that correlates misconfigurations to actual exposure is where Vulneri earns its keep, though teams expecting mature CIEM or identity-specific controls should look elsewhere; this tool prioritizes infrastructure inventory and configuration monitoring over permission analysis.
Scans IaC templates for security misconfigurations before deployment
Agentless CSPM for AWS, Azure, GCP & OCI with continuous config monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Datadog IaC Security vs Vulneri CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Datadog IaC Security: Scans IaC templates for security misconfigurations before deployment. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Infrastructure as Code template scanning, Security misconfiguration detection, Pre-deployment vulnerability identification..
Vulneri CSPM: Agentless CSPM for AWS, Azure, GCP & OCI with continuous config monitoring. built by Vulneri. Core capabilities include Agentless connection to cloud providers via read-only APIs, Automatic cloud asset inventory (VMs, containers, databases, serverless, AI services), 2,800+ security rules based on CIS Benchmarks, PCI-DSS, and OWASP..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Datadog IaC Security differentiates with Infrastructure as Code template scanning, Security misconfiguration detection, Pre-deployment vulnerability identification. Vulneri CSPM differentiates with Agentless connection to cloud providers via read-only APIs, Automatic cloud asset inventory (VMs, containers, databases, serverless, AI services), 2,800+ security rules based on CIS Benchmarks, PCI-DSS, and OWASP.
Datadog IaC Security is developed by Datadog. Vulneri CSPM is developed by Vulneri. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Datadog IaC Security and Vulneri CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration, Infrastructure As Code. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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