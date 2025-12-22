Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..

Datadog IaC Security: Scans IaC templates for security misconfigurations before deployment. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Infrastructure as Code template scanning, Security misconfiguration detection, Pre-deployment vulnerability identification..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.