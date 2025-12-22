Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Datadog IaC Security is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Datadog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DevOps and platform engineering teams already paying for Datadog's observability platform should adopt Datadog IaC Security to catch misconfigurations before they reach production; the pre-deployment scanning integrates directly into your CI/CD pipeline without another vendor relationship. Its coverage of PR.PS and ID.RA functions means you're addressing both infrastructure hardening and risk visibility at code time, which is where the remediation cost is lowest. Skip this if your organization uses Terraform or CloudFormation primarily as deployment artifacts after manual approval workflows; the tool's value hinges on shifting left into active development cycles.
CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance
Scans IaC templates for security misconfigurations before deployment
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) vs Datadog IaC Security for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..
Datadog IaC Security: Scans IaC templates for security misconfigurations before deployment. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Infrastructure as Code template scanning, Security misconfiguration detection, Pre-deployment vulnerability identification..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) differentiates with Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication. Datadog IaC Security differentiates with Infrastructure as Code template scanning, Security misconfiguration detection, Pre-deployment vulnerability identification.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is developed by Aikido Security. Datadog IaC Security is developed by Datadog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Datadog IaC Security serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Infrastructure As Code. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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