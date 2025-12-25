AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud asset discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Scanning of 60+ cloud service asset types, 600+ CSPM alert types for misconfiguration detection..

Datadog IaC Security: Scans IaC templates for security misconfigurations before deployment. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Infrastructure as Code template scanning, Security misconfiguration detection, Pre-deployment vulnerability identification..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.