Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Vulneri CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Vulneri. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure without dedicated cloud security headcount should start with Vulneri CSPM; the agentless API model means zero deployment friction across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI simultaneously. Coverage of 2,800+ rules plus 250+ compliance frameworks out of the box handles both security posture and audit fatigue in parallel. The attack path analysis that correlates misconfigurations to actual exposure is where Vulneri earns its keep, though teams expecting mature CIEM or identity-specific controls should look elsewhere; this tool prioritizes infrastructure inventory and configuration monitoring over permission analysis.
CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance
Agentless CSPM for AWS, Azure, GCP & OCI with continuous config monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) vs Vulneri CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..
Vulneri CSPM: Agentless CSPM for AWS, Azure, GCP & OCI with continuous config monitoring. built by Vulneri. Core capabilities include Agentless connection to cloud providers via read-only APIs, Automatic cloud asset inventory (VMs, containers, databases, serverless, AI services), 2,800+ security rules based on CIS Benchmarks, PCI-DSS, and OWASP..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) differentiates with Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication. Vulneri CSPM differentiates with Agentless connection to cloud providers via read-only APIs, Automatic cloud asset inventory (VMs, containers, databases, serverless, AI services), 2,800+ security rules based on CIS Benchmarks, PCI-DSS, and OWASP.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is developed by Aikido Security. Vulneri CSPM is developed by Vulneri. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) integrates with Vanta, Drata. Vulneri CSPM integrates with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Terraform and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Vulneri CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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