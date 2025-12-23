Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Datadog App & API Protection is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Datadog. Impart is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Impart Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams already invested in Datadog's observability platform should adopt App & API Protection to stop runtime attacks without ripping out existing monitoring. The tool's strength is correlating attack signals with your application performance data in real time, which means fewer false positives than standalone WAF vendors, and it covers DE.CM and DE.AE under NIST CSF 2.0 at a depth most point solutions don't. Skip this if you need a standalone API gateway or if your apps run outside Datadog's ecosystem; the value erodes fast without tight observability integration.
Teams protecting APIs and LLM applications in cloud environments should adopt Impart Security's agent-based firewall when sub-10ms latency and AI-driven rule generation matter more than manual tuning. The inline WASM engine with canary validation lets you block threats without the testing debt that kills most runtime firewall deployments. Skip this if you need a single platform covering network segmentation, identity, and application protection; Impart owns the API protection layer and doesn't pretend otherwise.
Runtime protection for web apps and APIs against attacks and threats
Agent-based runtime firewall for web apps and APIs with AI-driven rules
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Common questions about comparing Datadog App & API Protection vs Impart for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Datadog App & API Protection: Runtime protection for web apps and APIs against attacks and threats. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Runtime application protection, API security monitoring, Attack detection and blocking..
Impart: Agent-based runtime firewall for web apps and APIs with AI-driven rules. built by Impart Security. Core capabilities include Agent-based inline deployment at cloud ingress, Real-time traffic inspection with sub-10ms latency, Stateful WASM-based rules engine..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Datadog App & API Protection differentiates with Runtime application protection, API security monitoring, Attack detection and blocking. Impart differentiates with Agent-based inline deployment at cloud ingress, Real-time traffic inspection with sub-10ms latency, Stateful WASM-based rules engine.
Datadog App & API Protection is developed by Datadog. Impart is developed by Impart Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Datadog App & API Protection and Impart serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Runtime Security, Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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