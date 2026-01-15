Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Data Theorem AppSec is a commercial application security posture management tool by Data Theorem. ProjectDiscovery Neo is a commercial application security posture management tool by ProjectDiscovery. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams building mobile-first or API-heavy applications should start here; Data Theorem AppSec discovers and tests assets across mobile, web, API, and cloud in a single platform where competitors force you to stitch tools together. The vendor covers asset management through runtime protection across NIST ID.AM, PR.DS, PR.PS, and DE.CM, which means you get continuous inventory tied directly to active threat blocking rather than visibility that sits disconnected from response. This isn't the tool for teams whose primary concern is supply chain risk management or those deeply invested in legacy monolithic web applications where traditional DAST-only platforms suffice.
Development teams embedded in AppSec workflows will get the most from ProjectDiscovery Neo because it operates at the speed of CI/CD instead of forcing security into separate batch processes. The tool's AI-driven automation handles environment adaptation without manual ruleset updates, which directly addresses the PR.PS gap most teams face when platform configs drift faster than security policies can follow. Skip this if your organization needs deep SIEM integration or has mature detection engineering already in place; Neo is built for teams that want security to learn and move with their infrastructure, not audit it after the fact.
AppSec platform for mobile, web, API & cloud security testing & protection
AI agent for AppSec workflows that adapts to environments at dev speed
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Common questions about comparing Data Theorem AppSec vs ProjectDiscovery Neo for your application security posture management needs.
Data Theorem AppSec: AppSec platform for mobile, web, API & cloud security testing & protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery and inventory of mobile, web, API and cloud assets, Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..
ProjectDiscovery Neo: AI agent for AppSec workflows that adapts to environments at dev speed. built by ProjectDiscovery. Core capabilities include AI-driven application security automation, Environment learning and adaptation, Development-speed security operations..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Data Theorem AppSec differentiates with Continuous discovery and inventory of mobile, web, API and cloud assets, Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST). ProjectDiscovery Neo differentiates with AI-driven application security automation, Environment learning and adaptation, Development-speed security operations.
Data Theorem AppSec is developed by Data Theorem. ProjectDiscovery Neo is developed by ProjectDiscovery. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Data Theorem AppSec and ProjectDiscovery Neo serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover App Security, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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