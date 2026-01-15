Data Theorem API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and runtime protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery and inventory, Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP and private cloud, Static Application Security Testing (SAST)..

DeepKeep AI Firewall: Runtime protection firewall for AI systems and applications. built by DeepKeep. Core capabilities include Real-time inspection of AI interactions, Blocking of policy violations, Content redaction for prompts and responses..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.