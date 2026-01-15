Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Data Theorem API Security is a commercial api security tool by Data Theorem. DeepKeep AI Firewall is a commercial api security tool by DeepKeep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing APIs across multiple cloud platforms should choose Data Theorem API Security for its agentless discovery that actually finds shadow APIs without requiring agents deployed to every service. The platform covers the full NIST ID and PR functions,asset inventory, risk assessment, and runtime protection,which means you get both what's running and continuous monitoring of what it's doing, not just point-in-time scanning. Skip this if your APIs are mostly on-premise and behind mature WAF stacks; the value proposition is strongest when you're chasing undocumented endpoints across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously.
Security teams deploying large language models or AI agents in production need DeepKeep AI Firewall to prevent prompt injection and policy violations at runtime, where traditional API gateways fail to inspect semantic content. The tool covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions,Platform Security, Continuous Monitoring, and Adverse Event Analysis,with particular strength in real-time content redaction and custom policy enforcement across hybrid cloud setups. Skip this if your primary concern is securing third-party AI APIs rather than your own AI systems; DeepKeep is built for organizations running their own models.
API security platform for discovery, testing, and runtime protection
Runtime protection firewall for AI systems and applications
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Common questions about comparing Data Theorem API Security vs DeepKeep AI Firewall for your api security needs.
Data Theorem API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and runtime protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery and inventory, Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP and private cloud, Static Application Security Testing (SAST)..
DeepKeep AI Firewall: Runtime protection firewall for AI systems and applications. built by DeepKeep. Core capabilities include Real-time inspection of AI interactions, Blocking of policy violations, Content redaction for prompts and responses..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Data Theorem API Security differentiates with Agentless API discovery and inventory, Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP and private cloud, Static Application Security Testing (SAST). DeepKeep AI Firewall differentiates with Real-time inspection of AI interactions, Blocking of policy violations, Content redaction for prompts and responses.
Data Theorem API Security is developed by Data Theorem. DeepKeep AI Firewall is developed by DeepKeep. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Data Theorem API Security and DeepKeep AI Firewall serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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