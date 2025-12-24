Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform with dark web & brand monitoring capabilities. built by Cytrusst. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring for organizational data and credentials, Brand monitoring across social media, domains, and app marketplaces, Threat intelligence feeds..

Halo Security Attack Surface Management: External attack surface mgmt platform for discovering & monitoring assets. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery with daily updates, Automated identification of domains, hostnames, and IP addresses, Vulnerability detection including CVEs and misconfigurations..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.