Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cytrusst. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and SMB security teams with limited visibility into their external footprint should start with Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management for its dark web monitoring paired with lookalike domain detection, a combination most competitors only half-solve. The platform maps ID.AM and ID.RA functions effectively by discovering forgotten assets and correlating exposed credentials to actual risk, which is where most attack surface tools lose focus. Skip this if you need deep mobile app scanning or incident response automation; Cytrusst's strength is external discovery and threat intelligence feeds, not remediation workflows.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
Attack surface management platform with dark web & brand monitoring capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform with dark web & brand monitoring capabilities. built by Cytrusst. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring for organizational data and credentials, Brand monitoring across social media, domains, and app marketplaces, Threat intelligence feeds..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear differentiates with Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM). Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management differentiates with Dark web monitoring for organizational data and credentials, Brand monitoring across social media, domains, and app marketplaces, Threat intelligence feeds.
Aleph Search Clear is developed by Aleph Networks. Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management is developed by Cytrusst. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Search Clear and Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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