Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform with dark web & brand monitoring capabilities. built by Cytrusst. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring for organizational data and credentials, Brand monitoring across social media, domains, and app marketplaces, Threat intelligence feeds..

DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery: Attack surface discovery platform monitoring digital assets and data exposures. built by Kaduu. Core capabilities include Passive asset discovery for domains, IP addresses, DNS records, and SSL certificates, Code repository monitoring for GitHub, Bitbucket, and SourceForge, Unsecured cloud storage monitoring across AWS S3, Google Cloud, Azure, and DigitalOcean..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.