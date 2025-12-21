Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cyera Data Security Posture Management is a commercial data security posture management tool by Cyera. Varonis DSPM is a commercial data security posture management tool by Varonis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cyera Data Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow data across cloud and on-premises infrastructure should start here; Cyera's LLM-based classifier achieves 95% precision on sensitive data identification without the false-positive noise that kills adoption in messy hybrid environments. The metadata analysis for access, encryption, and criticality feeds directly into NIST ID.AM and PR.DS controls, giving you actual asset inventory instead of guesses. Skip this if your data footprint is small and static, or if you need detection and response capabilities built in; Cyera is detection and classification only.
Mid-market and enterprise organizations drowning in unmanaged data access will find immediate value in Varonis DSPM because it actually remediates excessive permissions instead of just reporting them. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions, with particular strength in asset management and continuous monitoring, and its integration with Microsoft Purview means you can enforce DLP at scale without building custom workflows. Skip this if your data footprint is small or you're still in the "discovery only" phase; Varonis assumes you have a sprawling multi-cloud environment where the cost of manual access reviews exceeds the software price.
DSPM solution for discovering, classifying, and securing sensitive data
DSPM platform that discovers, classifies, and protects data with automated remediation
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Cyera Data Security Posture Management vs Varonis DSPM for your data security posture management needs.
Cyera Data Security Posture Management: DSPM solution for discovering, classifying, and securing sensitive data. built by Cyera. Core capabilities include Automated data discovery across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, AI-powered data classification with 95% precision using proprietary LLM, Hundreds of auto-classifiers that learn organization-specific data patterns..
Varonis DSPM: DSPM platform that discovers, classifies, and protects data with automated remediation. built by Varonis. Core capabilities include Automated data discovery and classification across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments, Access intelligence with comprehensive access graph showing entitlements, group memberships, and sharing links, Automated remediation of excessive permissions and risky misconfigurations..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyera Data Security Posture Management differentiates with Automated data discovery across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, AI-powered data classification with 95% precision using proprietary LLM, Hundreds of auto-classifiers that learn organization-specific data patterns. Varonis DSPM differentiates with Automated data discovery and classification across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments, Access intelligence with comprehensive access graph showing entitlements, group memberships, and sharing links, Automated remediation of excessive permissions and risky misconfigurations.
Cyera Data Security Posture Management is developed by Cyera. Varonis DSPM is developed by Varonis. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyera Data Security Posture Management and Varonis DSPM serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools, both cover Sensitive Data. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox