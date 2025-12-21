Cyera Data Security Posture Management: DSPM solution for discovering, classifying, and securing sensitive data. built by Cyera. Core capabilities include Automated data discovery across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, AI-powered data classification with 95% precision using proprietary LLM, Hundreds of auto-classifiers that learn organization-specific data patterns..

Varonis DSPM: DSPM platform that discovers, classifies, and protects data with automated remediation. built by Varonis. Core capabilities include Automated data discovery and classification across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments, Access intelligence with comprehensive access graph showing entitlements, group memberships, and sharing links, Automated remediation of excessive permissions and risky misconfigurations..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.