Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is a commercial data security posture management tool by 1touch.io. Varonis DSPM is a commercial data security posture management tool by Varonis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in data sprawl across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises systems need Kontxtual because its AI classification hits 98.6% accuracy on what data actually exists and where it lives, which most discovery tools botch. The multidimensional data graph maps relationships between data, identities, and policies in ways that turn discovery into actionable governance, and automated enforcement for GDPR and HIPAA frameworks cuts the manual compliance work most teams still do. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud platform with minimal SaaS adoption; you'll overpay for breadth you don't need.
Mid-market and enterprise organizations drowning in unmanaged data access will find immediate value in Varonis DSPM because it actually remediates excessive permissions instead of just reporting them. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions, with particular strength in asset management and continuous monitoring, and its integration with Microsoft Purview means you can enforce DLP at scale without building custom workflows. Skip this if your data footprint is small or you're still in the "discovery only" phase; Varonis assumes you have a sprawling multi-cloud environment where the cost of manual access reviews exceeds the software price.
AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control
DSPM platform that discovers, classifies, and protects data with automated remediation
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Common questions about comparing 1touch.io Kontxtual™ vs Varonis DSPM for your data security posture management needs.
1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..
Varonis DSPM: DSPM platform that discovers, classifies, and protects data with automated remediation. built by Varonis. Core capabilities include Automated data discovery and classification across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments, Access intelligence with comprehensive access graph showing entitlements, group memberships, and sharing links, Automated remediation of excessive permissions and risky misconfigurations..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ differentiates with Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks. Varonis DSPM differentiates with Automated data discovery and classification across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments, Access intelligence with comprehensive access graph showing entitlements, group memberships, and sharing links, Automated remediation of excessive permissions and risky misconfigurations.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is developed by 1touch.io. Varonis DSPM is developed by Varonis. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ and Varonis DSPM serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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