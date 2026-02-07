Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acante Data Security Observability is a commercial data security posture management tool by Acante. Varonis DSPM is a commercial data security posture management tool by Varonis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acante Data Security Observability
Teams securing Databricks lakehouses with sensitive data at scale should start with Acante Data Security Observability; it's the only platform purpose-built for PII discovery and access control in lakehouse environments rather than retrofitted from data warehouse tools. Agent-free deployment and native Databricks integration mean you're monitoring notebooks, models, and delta shares without infrastructure overhead, while automated PII classification and leakage detection directly map to NIST PR.DS and DE.CM. Skip this if your data lives primarily in traditional data warehouses or your Databricks usage is exploratory rather than production-heavy; the ROI hinges on having sensitive data and governance-conscious users already embedded in the lakehouse.
Mid-market and enterprise organizations drowning in unmanaged data access will find immediate value in Varonis DSPM because it actually remediates excessive permissions instead of just reporting them. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions, with particular strength in asset management and continuous monitoring, and its integration with Microsoft Purview means you can enforce DLP at scale without building custom workflows. Skip this if your data footprint is small or you're still in the "discovery only" phase; Varonis assumes you have a sprawling multi-cloud environment where the cost of manual access reviews exceeds the software price.
Data security observability platform for Databricks lakehouse environments
DSPM platform that discovers, classifies, and protects data with automated remediation
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Common questions about comparing Acante Data Security Observability vs Varonis DSPM for your data security posture management needs.
Acante Data Security Observability: Data security observability platform for Databricks lakehouse environments. built by Acante. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and classification of PII, PCI, and PHI data, Attribute-based, time-bound, and masking access controls, Unified view of data access privileges across users, notebooks, and models..
Varonis DSPM: DSPM platform that discovers, classifies, and protects data with automated remediation. built by Varonis. Core capabilities include Automated data discovery and classification across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments, Access intelligence with comprehensive access graph showing entitlements, group memberships, and sharing links, Automated remediation of excessive permissions and risky misconfigurations..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acante Data Security Observability differentiates with Automated discovery and classification of PII, PCI, and PHI data, Attribute-based, time-bound, and masking access controls, Unified view of data access privileges across users, notebooks, and models. Varonis DSPM differentiates with Automated data discovery and classification across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments, Access intelligence with comprehensive access graph showing entitlements, group memberships, and sharing links, Automated remediation of excessive permissions and risky misconfigurations.
Acante Data Security Observability is developed by Acante. Varonis DSPM is developed by Varonis. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acante Data Security Observability and Varonis DSPM serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools, both cover Sensitive Data. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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