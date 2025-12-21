Cyera AI Guardian is a commercial ai spm tool by Cyera. Mirror Security is a commercial ai spm tool by Mirror Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI deployments need Cyera AI Guardian to stop sensitive data hemorrhaging into unapproved tools before it happens. The platform covers the full attack surface,homegrown models, embedded AI in your existing software, and public tools like ChatGPT,with continuous monitoring that actually catches what's leaving your network, not just what's installed. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a future problem; Cyera is for teams that already know they have models running they didn't authorize.
Development teams shipping code with AI assistants need Mirror Security to prevent secrets and PII from leaking into training data and model outputs. The tool enforces access control at the developer level with encrypted vector indexing and policy-based blocking, covering PR.DS and PR.PS across the NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your org hasn't standardized on specific AI coding tools yet; Mirror works best when you're already committed to Copilot, Claude, or similar and need guardrails around what those tools can see.
Secures enterprise AI adoption by monitoring data exposure across AI systems
Secures AI coding assistants by controlling data access and monitoring prompts.
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Common questions about comparing Cyera AI Guardian vs Mirror Security for your ai spm needs.
Cyera AI Guardian: Secures enterprise AI adoption by monitoring data exposure across AI systems. built by Cyera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Coverage for homegrown AI applications, Coverage for embedded AI in enterprise software, Coverage for public AI tools..
Mirror Security: Secures AI coding assistants by controlling data access and monitoring prompts. built by Mirror Security. headquartered in Ireland. Core capabilities include Access control for AI tools in development environments, Policy-based blocking of outbound traffic from sensitive files and repositories, Scanning of AI prompts and outputs for sensitive data..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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