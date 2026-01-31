Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CyCraft Technology. QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by QuimeraX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external asset sprawl need XCockpit EASM primarily for its AI-powered leaked credential monitoring across darknet sources, which catches compromised accounts before attackers weaponize them. The platform covers all six NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through incident response, with particular depth in continuous monitoring and supply chain risk assessment. Skip this if your organization lacks the resources to act on high-volume daily alerts or if you need mature incident response automation; XCockpit excels at surfacing threats but expects your team to drive remediation.
QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow infrastructure will get immediate value from QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management because it actually finds what you don't know you're exposing, not just rescans what's already in your inventory. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM across the NIST CSF 2.0 stack, meaning it identifies forgotten assets and keeps watching them without manual effort. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 employees or lacks the security operations maturity to act on continuous monitoring alerts; a small team will struggle to keep pace with the discovery volume QuimeraX surfaces.
External attack surface management platform with AI-powered risk assessment
EASM platform for continuous monitoring of internet-exposed assets & vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing CyCraft XCockpit EASM vs QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM: External attack surface management platform with AI-powered risk assessment. built by CyCraft Technology. Core capabilities include Automated external attack surface discovery, AI-powered security compliance assessment, Leaked credential monitoring across clearnet and darknet..
QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management: EASM platform for continuous monitoring of internet-exposed assets & vulnerabilities. built by QuimeraX. Core capabilities include Automated external asset discovery and continuous monitoring, Subdomain and infrastructure identification, SSL/TLS certificate monitoring..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM differentiates with Automated external attack surface discovery, AI-powered security compliance assessment, Leaked credential monitoring across clearnet and darknet. QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated external asset discovery and continuous monitoring, Subdomain and infrastructure identification, SSL/TLS certificate monitoring.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM is developed by CyCraft Technology. QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management is developed by QuimeraX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM and QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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