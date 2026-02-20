Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by QuimeraX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow infrastructure will get immediate value from QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management because it actually finds what you don't know you're exposing, not just rescans what's already in your inventory. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM across the NIST CSF 2.0 stack, meaning it identifies forgotten assets and keeps watching them without manual effort. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 employees or lacks the security operations maturity to act on continuous monitoring alerts; a small team will struggle to keep pace with the discovery volume QuimeraX surfaces.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
EASM platform for continuous monitoring of internet-exposed assets & vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management: EASM platform for continuous monitoring of internet-exposed assets & vulnerabilities. built by QuimeraX. Core capabilities include Automated external asset discovery and continuous monitoring, Subdomain and infrastructure identification, SSL/TLS certificate monitoring..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear differentiates with Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM). QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated external asset discovery and continuous monitoring, Subdomain and infrastructure identification, SSL/TLS certificate monitoring.
Aleph Search Clear is developed by Aleph Networks. QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management is developed by QuimeraX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Search Clear and QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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