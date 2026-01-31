Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CyCraft Technology. Orpheus External Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Orpheus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external asset sprawl need XCockpit EASM primarily for its AI-powered leaked credential monitoring across darknet sources, which catches compromised accounts before attackers weaponize them. The platform covers all six NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through incident response, with particular depth in continuous monitoring and supply chain risk assessment. Skip this if your organization lacks the resources to act on high-volume daily alerts or if you need mature incident response automation; XCockpit excels at surfacing threats but expects your team to drive remediation.
Orpheus External Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmapped cloud services, APIs, and shadow IT will get immediate value from Orpheus External Attack Surface Management because it actually finds what you don't know you have, then connects that discovery to threat intelligence and breach data so you stop chasing noise. The platform covers NIS2 and IEC 62443 compliance requirements directly, and its dark web monitoring plus threat actor behavior prioritization means your team acts on what matters first. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability management or remediation orchestration baked in; Orpheus maps and contextualizes your external perimeter, but leaves patching workflows to your existing tools.
External attack surface management platform with AI-powered risk assessment
EASM platform with continuous asset discovery and threat intelligence context
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Common questions about comparing CyCraft XCockpit EASM vs Orpheus External Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM: External attack surface management platform with AI-powered risk assessment. built by CyCraft Technology. Core capabilities include Automated external attack surface discovery, AI-powered security compliance assessment, Leaked credential monitoring across clearnet and darknet..
Orpheus External Attack Surface Management: EASM platform with continuous asset discovery and threat intelligence context. built by Orpheus. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across domains, APIs, and cloud services, Real-time external perimeter mapping, Threat intelligence integration with asset context..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM differentiates with Automated external attack surface discovery, AI-powered security compliance assessment, Leaked credential monitoring across clearnet and darknet. Orpheus External Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous asset discovery across domains, APIs, and cloud services, Real-time external perimeter mapping, Threat intelligence integration with asset context.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM is developed by CyCraft Technology. Orpheus External Attack Surface Management is developed by Orpheus. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM and Orpheus External Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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