CyCraft XCockpit EASM: External attack surface management platform with AI-powered risk assessment. built by CyCraft Technology. Core capabilities include Automated external attack surface discovery, AI-powered security compliance assessment, Leaked credential monitoring across clearnet and darknet..

Orpheus External Attack Surface Management: EASM platform with continuous asset discovery and threat intelligence context. built by Orpheus. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across domains, APIs, and cloud services, Real-time external perimeter mapping, Threat intelligence integration with asset context..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.