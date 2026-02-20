Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..

Orpheus External Attack Surface Management: EASM platform with continuous asset discovery and threat intelligence context. built by Orpheus. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across domains, APIs, and cloud services, Real-time external perimeter mapping, Threat intelligence integration with asset context..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.