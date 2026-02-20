Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. Orpheus External Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Orpheus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Orpheus External Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmapped cloud services, APIs, and shadow IT will get immediate value from Orpheus External Attack Surface Management because it actually finds what you don't know you have, then connects that discovery to threat intelligence and breach data so you stop chasing noise. The platform covers NIS2 and IEC 62443 compliance requirements directly, and its dark web monitoring plus threat actor behavior prioritization means your team acts on what matters first. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability management or remediation orchestration baked in; Orpheus maps and contextualizes your external perimeter, but leaves patching workflows to your existing tools.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
EASM platform with continuous asset discovery and threat intelligence context
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs Orpheus External Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
Orpheus External Attack Surface Management: EASM platform with continuous asset discovery and threat intelligence context. built by Orpheus. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across domains, APIs, and cloud services, Real-time external perimeter mapping, Threat intelligence integration with asset context..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear differentiates with Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM). Orpheus External Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous asset discovery across domains, APIs, and cloud services, Real-time external perimeter mapping, Threat intelligence integration with asset context.
Aleph Search Clear is developed by Aleph Networks. Orpheus External Attack Surface Management is developed by Orpheus. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Search Clear and Orpheus External Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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