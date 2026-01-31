CyCraft XCockpit EASM: External attack surface management platform with AI-powered risk assessment. built by CyCraft Technology. Core capabilities include Automated external attack surface discovery, AI-powered security compliance assessment, Leaked credential monitoring across clearnet and darknet..

Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform with dark web & brand monitoring capabilities. built by Cytrusst. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring for organizational data and credentials, Brand monitoring across social media, domains, and app marketplaces, Threat intelligence feeds..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.