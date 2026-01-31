Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CyCraft Technology. Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cytrusst. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external asset sprawl need XCockpit EASM primarily for its AI-powered leaked credential monitoring across darknet sources, which catches compromised accounts before attackers weaponize them. The platform covers all six NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through incident response, with particular depth in continuous monitoring and supply chain risk assessment. Skip this if your organization lacks the resources to act on high-volume daily alerts or if you need mature incident response automation; XCockpit excels at surfacing threats but expects your team to drive remediation.
Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and SMB security teams with limited visibility into their external footprint should start with Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management for its dark web monitoring paired with lookalike domain detection, a combination most competitors only half-solve. The platform maps ID.AM and ID.RA functions effectively by discovering forgotten assets and correlating exposed credentials to actual risk, which is where most attack surface tools lose focus. Skip this if you need deep mobile app scanning or incident response automation; Cytrusst's strength is external discovery and threat intelligence feeds, not remediation workflows.
External attack surface management platform with AI-powered risk assessment
Attack surface management platform with dark web & brand monitoring capabilities
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Common questions about comparing CyCraft XCockpit EASM vs Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM: External attack surface management platform with AI-powered risk assessment. built by CyCraft Technology. Core capabilities include Automated external attack surface discovery, AI-powered security compliance assessment, Leaked credential monitoring across clearnet and darknet..
Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform with dark web & brand monitoring capabilities. built by Cytrusst. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring for organizational data and credentials, Brand monitoring across social media, domains, and app marketplaces, Threat intelligence feeds..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM differentiates with Automated external attack surface discovery, AI-powered security compliance assessment, Leaked credential monitoring across clearnet and darknet. Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management differentiates with Dark web monitoring for organizational data and credentials, Brand monitoring across social media, domains, and app marketplaces, Threat intelligence feeds.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM is developed by CyCraft Technology. Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management is developed by Cytrusst. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyCraft XCockpit EASM and Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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