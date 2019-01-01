CyCognito Platform: EASM platform with automated security testing and risk prioritization. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Automated attack surface discovery and mapping, Active security testing with DAST for web applications, Multi-pass multi-engine security testing architecture..

Sn1per Professional 2026: Sn1per Professional 2026: automated penetration testing & attack surface management. built by Sn1perSecurity LLC. Core capabilities include Automated penetration testing, Attack surface management (ASM), Continuous asset discovery & reconnaissance..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.