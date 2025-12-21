Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akamai DNS Posture Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Akamai. CyCognito Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CyCognito. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing DNS across multicloud and on-prem infrastructure should pick Akamai DNS Posture Management for its agentless discovery and drift detection, which catches configuration gaps that ticketing-only workflows miss. The side-scanning deployment model eliminates the agent sprawl problem you hit with endpoint-dependent tools, and CIS-compliant reporting lets you close audit findings without manual translation. Skip this if your DNS footprint is small or static; the tool's value compounds with environment complexity, not simplicity.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external asset discovery will find CyCognito Platform's value in its automated attack surface mapping paired with active exploitation testing, which surfaces exploitable paths your static scanners miss. The multi-pass testing architecture and graph-based asset contextualization mean you're not just inventorying hosts; you're understanding how they chain together for real attack scenarios. Skip this if your organization lacks the staffing to act on daily scanning cadences or if you need deep internal vulnerability management alongside external testing; CyCognito excels at finding what's exposed, not remediating what's behind your perimeter.
DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments
EASM platform with automated security testing and risk prioritization
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Common questions about comparing Akamai DNS Posture Management vs CyCognito Platform for your external attack surface management needs.
Akamai DNS Posture Management: DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Unified visibility of DNS assets across multicloud and on-premises infrastructure, Automated DNS asset discovery and inventory management, Real-time detection of DNS misconfigurations and vulnerabilities..
CyCognito Platform: EASM platform with automated security testing and risk prioritization. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Automated attack surface discovery and mapping, Active security testing with DAST for web applications, Multi-pass multi-engine security testing architecture..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai DNS Posture Management differentiates with Unified visibility of DNS assets across multicloud and on-premises infrastructure, Automated DNS asset discovery and inventory management, Real-time detection of DNS misconfigurations and vulnerabilities. CyCognito Platform differentiates with Automated attack surface discovery and mapping, Active security testing with DAST for web applications, Multi-pass multi-engine security testing architecture.
Akamai DNS Posture Management is developed by Akamai. CyCognito Platform is developed by CyCognito. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai DNS Posture Management and CyCognito Platform serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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