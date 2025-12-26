Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CyCognito Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CyCognito. Detectify Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external asset discovery will find CyCognito Platform's value in its automated attack surface mapping paired with active exploitation testing, which surfaces exploitable paths your static scanners miss. The multi-pass testing architecture and graph-based asset contextualization mean you're not just inventorying hosts; you're understanding how they chain together for real attack scenarios. Skip this if your organization lacks the staffing to act on daily scanning cadences or if you need deep internal vulnerability management alongside external testing; CyCognito excels at finding what's exposed, not remediating what's behind your perimeter.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in subdomain and API sprawl will get the most from Detectify Platform because it actually maps your external attack surface before scanning it, not the other way around. The continuous monitoring of DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers catches the stuff your pentesters miss between engagements, and the network graph visualization means you can see dependencies that create actual risk. Skip this if you need authenticated scanning across 500+ internal applications; Detectify excels at perimeter discovery but doesn't replace a full application security testing platform for your core assets.
EASM platform with automated security testing and risk prioritization
Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing CyCognito Platform vs Detectify Platform for your external attack surface management needs.
CyCognito Platform: EASM platform with automated security testing and risk prioritization. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Automated attack surface discovery and mapping, Active security testing with DAST for web applications, Multi-pass multi-engine security testing architecture..
Detectify Platform: Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic external attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous monitoring for DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers, API discovery and dynamic API security testing..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyCognito Platform differentiates with Automated attack surface discovery and mapping, Active security testing with DAST for web applications, Multi-pass multi-engine security testing architecture. Detectify Platform differentiates with Automatic external attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous monitoring for DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers, API discovery and dynamic API security testing.
CyCognito Platform is developed by CyCognito. Detectify Platform is developed by Detectify. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyCognito Platform and Detectify Platform serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox